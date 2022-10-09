(Inside California Politics) — Berkeley IGS Poll Director Mark DiCamillo joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the latest polls released by that group.

The discussion includes an in-depth look into the race for Los Angeles mayor, and what polling data is now suggesting.

DiCamillo also discusses the race for Los Angeles County Sheriff, where incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva trails against challenger Robert Luna.

DiCamillo also discusses the dueling sports betting ballot measures, Propositions 26 & 27, as both appear headed to defeat in November according to his poll.