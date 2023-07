(Inside California Politics) — Congressman Jay Obernolte (R-Hesperia) joins Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to talk about his bill, which targets the Newsom Administration’s plan to ban new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

The bill has advanced past the committee in the House and now awaits a vote on the House floor.

If Obernolte’s bill is approved, it would block states from issuing similar bans.