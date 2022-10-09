(Inside California Politics) — California Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his party and their focus heading into the November election.

The discussion comes after California Republicans laid out their ‘The California Promise’ plan to convince voters to elect more Republicans to office.

Asm. Gallagher discusses that plan, as well as what he believes it will take for Republican numbers within the legislature to grow.

Asm. Gallagher also discusses how California Republicans are campaigning in a climate where former President Donald Trump continues to be a dominant figure for the national Republican Party.