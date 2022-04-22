SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s projected budget surplus is expected to be around tens of billions of dollars for the second year in a row.

In a recent cash report from the California Department of Finance, officials said they’re about $17.3 billion dollars over what Gov. Gavin Newsom projected so far this fiscal year.

State officials said cash collections in California this year have been good so far.

“The cash receipts we’ve been taking in since January have been positive,” said H.D. Palmer with the DOF.

With tax processing underway following this week’s filing deadline, it’s looking more likely the state’s budget surplus will be significantly larger than the $45.7 billion Newsom projected in January.

A new report from the Legislative Analyst Office shows the state could see another $33-39 billion in unanticipated revenue from personal income, corporation and sales taxes.

However, the DOF said exactly how much the surplus could be is still being calculated.

“One of the things to remember is that roughly half of whatever that surplus amount is off the top is going to have to be set aside under the constitution for education spending and for reserves, as it should be,” Palmer said. “We’re still finetuning our projections right now so we won’t know for a couple of weeks how far above those January projections we are.”

With the extra money, the legislature and governor will have to deal with the appropriations limit, which restricts the amount of tax revenue the state can spend.

That would also give the option for rebates to be sent back to taxpayers, something that the legislature and governor agreed to in response to rising costs of living in California, but they are divided on exactly how.

A hearing has not yet been scheduled for Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris’ push to send $400 to all state income taxpayers.

A separate legislative proposal to send money to taxpayers based on income is not yet in writing.

Republicans want a gas tax holiday and Gov. Newsom has proposed sending debit cards with $800 to car owners in the state.

State officials are adamant, those relief proposals were not put in place to satisfy the appropriations limit, but to help Californians.

“One of the things I want to make crystal clear is that the governor’s thought wasn’t at first how dow we deal with the Gann Limit, his first thought was people were getting pounded at the pump,” Palmer said. “We have some resources to provide people with relief. What’s the best way to go about doing that?”

Another part of the governor’s relief plan involves halting increases to some fuel taxes. In order for that to go into effect, lawmakers would need to approve that part of the plan by the end of next week.