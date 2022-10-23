(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his campaign against current California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Hochman, a Republican from Los Angeles, gives his thoughts on how Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state legislature are handling California’s homelessness problem, as well as how he plans to help if elected.

Hochman also says he plans to defend California law surrounding abortion rights, regardless of what happens at the federal level.

The former U.S. Department of Justice veteran also explains why he believes he has what it takes to be the first Republican in California to win statewide office since 2006.