(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Assembly member James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, the minority leader in the California Assembly, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom’s State of the State address.

Gallagher reacts to Newsom’s vow to provide relief as gas prices rise, the governor’s comments surrounding the cause of wildfires in Paradise and other communities, and where Republicans can work with the governor on certain policy points.