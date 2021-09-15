California Democrats call for change to recall process

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A little more than 12 hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom gave his victory speech, Democratic lawmakers made an announcement calling for changes to California’s recall process — even though only two governors have faced recalls in the state’s history.

Assem. Marc Berman, D-San Francisco, chair of the California State Legislature’s Elections Committee, announced Wednesday they’re launching a series of hearings later this fall on California’s recall rules.

“While we’re happy to discuss any ideas, I would be surprised if removal of the recall process ends up being the final solution,” Berman said.

The upcoming hearings will help lawmakers put together a proposal for the 2022 legislative session.

Lawmakers did not provide specific changes they’ll discuss in upcoming hearings.

State Sen. Steven Glazer, D-Orinda, says he’s uncomfortable with the second part of the state’s recall ballot which requires candidates to have a plurality of the vote to replace a recalled governor.

“It is time to reevaluate and update California’s recall process,” Glazer explained. “The hijinx it creates, the lack of a democratic choice it creates, while I don’t want to be specific about how exactly how I personally would like to change it, but I am troubled by that second question and its consequences.”

Republican legislative leaders have not yet responded to the announcement.

Any major changes to the state’s recall process will ultimately be up to voters to decide. Lawmakers say the earliest a proposal could be brought to the ballot would be in the November 2022 election.