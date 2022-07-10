(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California Republican Party Chair Jessica Millan Patterson joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the controversy surrounding Governor Gavin Newsom’s trip to Montana.

The governor received some criticism from Republicans after it was revealed he was vacationing in the state. Montana is among the nearly two dozen states the State of California bans state-sponsored travel to. However, Governor Newsom’s office says Newsom was there on a personal trip and no state funds were used.