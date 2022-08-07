(KTXL) — Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, the new leader of the California Labor Federation and a former member of the California Assembly, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss labor in California.

Gonzalez Fletcher discusses her new role at the California Labor Federation, as well as bills relating to labor she is currently fighting for, including AB-257.

Gonzalez Fletcher also weighs in on the donation practices of ‘Govern for California’ after a report from CalMatters revealed the donation practices of that group to members of the California Legislature.