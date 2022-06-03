SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On the eve of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, gun violence prevention groups and a cluster of kids spoke at a rally at the state Capitol Thursday.

“Gun violence is bad for kids because they don’t get to enjoy their lives, they need to be able to enjoy their lives and have a long happy life,” one kid said at the rally.

State lawmakers are urging Congress and the federal government to take action after a series of horrific shootings across the state and nation.

“We’re here year after year, shooting after shooting, and nothing gets done,” said State Sen. Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park).

Democratic lawmakers vowed to fast-track a new set of gun control bills to add to the more than 100 existing laws in California.

“We’re going to expedite a number of bills and have several new laws in this state by the end of this month,” said Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills).

Just before Thursday’s rally, lawmakers in the assembly from both sides of the aisle unanimously agreed on House Resolution 107 relating to National Gun Violence Awareness Day, acknowledging they can work together to stop shootings.

“We have to bring both of these together, if we’re going to have bills, let’s have consequences,” said Assemblymember Laura Davis (R-Laguna Niguel).

“We can pass all the laws that we want to pass but criminals do not follow laws, so if we want to be honest about fighting gun violence, and passing common-sense gun laws that I support, we need to go after criminals,” said Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance).

But toward the end of what was a unified discussion, Democratic Assemblyman Adrian Nazarin took aim at Republicans.

“If we want to make action happen, we don’t just get up and spew garbage, because lives have been lost,” Nazarin said. “Stop this garbage here, “we can work together”, I’m done.”