SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the cost of goods and gas rising, lawmakers are thinking of ways to help, but it’s setting them up for a big debate as several proposals have been announced.

Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon were the latest to add to the growing list of proposals. They proposed direct payments of $200 for every taxpayer making less than $125,000 a year, $400 for couples making under $250,000 a year and $200 for every dependent.

They said a family of five would get $1,000.

Speaker Rendon and I made a commitment to the people of California that we would find a solution to help people get through the financial hardships imposed by the rising cost of fuel and consumer goods. We’re holding true to that promise, and have developed a proposal that would help a vast majority of Californians. The tax refund would also expand based on size of a family, so for families with more dependents – who arguably are facing even higher costs – there would be greater relief. President pro Tem Toni Atkins

The announcement comes days after a group of Democrats in the Assembly proposed sending $400 to all California taxpayers.

“We hear you, and we see you. We see the pain you’re feeling at the pump. How inflation is affecting you every day,” said Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda.

On the other side of the aisle, Republicans continue to call for a six-month gas tax holiday, but because the bill has yet to have its first hearing, the group plans to force another vote on it Thursday.

“That’s a lever that we can pull right now that will provide immediate, meaningful relief to every person that has to fill up their gas tank,” said Assembly Member Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed with getting money back into the hands of Californians. He is expected to release his own rebate proposal sometime this week.