SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While voter registration is near historic highs, voter turnout is on track to possibly reach a historic low.

With one day left before California’s primary election day, just 13% of ballots have been turned in, according to the latest ballot tracker from Political Data Intelligence.

Senior citizens, Caucasians and Democrats make up the majority of participants so far.

“The big issue with turn out isn’t just about being able to know the raw number of people that have returned a ballot, but being able to know what that means in terms of the people making choices for this state going forward,” Paul Mitchell, VP of Political Data Intelligence, said.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced 81.5% of eligible California voters were registered by late May, the highest percentage in nearly 70 years.

But short of a significant boost in ballots cast Tuesday, this primary could break the record for lowest turnout for an election in state history. That record is currently held by the state’s 2014 primary which had 25% turnout.

“I expect to see a huge surge on Tuesday,” Jessica Millan Patterson said.

California Republican Party Chairwoman Patterson said GOP voters are historically day-of voters. In their plea to voters, Republicans are focusing on the rising cost of living, gas, and other issues directly hitting the state.

“If you want more of the same, then don’t vote, or don’t show up. But if you really want change, you really want your voice heard, you need to show up and vote,” Patterson said.

“You don’t have the high drama drivers at the top of the ticket, you don’t have initiatives spending millions, and you do have admittedly some confusion with new district lines being in place.” Rusty Hicks said.

Democratic Party Chairman Hicks pointed to a few reasons why the primary isn’t pushing voters to the polls.

He said candidates in his party are focusing on broader national issues they promise to protect, including abortion and gun control.

“The fight for our Democracy and the fight for 2024 is on here and now, in 2022. So whether you’re 18 years old or 78 years old, we want every Californian to get to the polls and make their voices heard,” Hicks said.

If you still haven’t voted yet, there are plenty of options heading into Tuesday, including in-person polling locations that will be open all day.

With those mail-in ballots, drop boxes close at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, or it can be dropped off in the mail, no stamp needed. But it must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 7.