SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The polls have closed in a historic election in California.

Gavin Newsom is only the fourth governor in U.S. history and the second in California to face a recall.

Use the interactive map above to see election results, and filter to see how your county voted.

Voters were asked just two questions on the ballot — Should Gov. Newsom be recalled, and who should replace him?