California Republican Party chairwoman discusses future of party

Republicans holding statewide office have been few and far between in California in recent years.

The Grand Old Party has struggled to find broad appeal, but that’s something that seemed to start changing a little last November when Republicans won four competitive state House races.

Where does the party stand as Californians prepare to vote in the recall election?

California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the Republican Party’s future.