California’s new congressional, legislative boundaries approved

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — New congressional and state legislative boundaries are set in California after the state’s Citizens Redistricting Commission unanimously approved them late Monday night.

“I am particularly proud of the districts we created to ensure representation that have not had a voice in the past,” said Redistricting Commission Vice Chair Isra Ahmad.

The commissioners made the new maps following a set of strict guidelines, the federal Voting Rights Act, along with the latest census data, which eliminated a U.S. House of Representatives seat from California.

Final congressional districts map (Courtesy: California Citizens Redistricting Commission)

Final Assembly districts map (Courtesy: California Citizens Redistricting Commission)

Final Senate districts map (Courtesy: California Citizens Redistricting Commission)

While the new maps reflect boundary shifts all over the state, that loss appears to be taken away from the Los Angeles area, specifically Democratic Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard’s district. She announced Monday night she will not seek reelection.

The map finalization prompted numerous members of Congress to announce they’re running for reelection Tuesday, but new lines could cause interparty and incumbent clashes.

With the state Legislature, there was the same response. Even before boundaries were finalized, several lawmakers already announced they will not seek reelection.

Redistricting commissioners said the maps must now sit for three days for public review, although no other changes are allowed.

The new maps are likely to face litigation, which the commission discussed Tuesday.

“It will vary from record gathering to potential depositions,” said Redistricting Commission Chief Counsel Anthony Pane.

The commission is set to reconvene after Christmas. The maps must be certified and sent to the secretary of state Dec. 27.