(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — CalMatters political reporter and newsletter writer Emily Hoeven joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the impending return to the state capitol for California lawmakers.

Hoeven gives insight into the special session Governor Gavin Newsom has requested surrounding a possible tax on the excess profits of oil companies.

The discussion then turns to what will happen surrounding the speaker of the assembly role after an agreement was reached earlier this month for Asm. Robert Rivas to succeed Speaker Anthony Rendon in that role.