(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Republican candidate for California Attorney General, Nathan Hochman, joined Inside California Politics’ Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his decision to run.

“The message I’m bringing is a pragmatic, common sense message that we need to deal with our safety and security in a way that reflects not just Republicans, but all Californians of all political stripes across the board,” Hochman said.

Hochman also discussed his background, and how he compares to other candidates in the race.