Capitol Insider discusses California’s curfew and enforcement

Inside California Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Capitol Insider Ashely Zavala talks about the state’s curfew, which impacts about 94% of California residents, and its enforcement.

“State officials have only said they are relying on local governments to enforce this,” Zavala said.

Share this story

More Your Local Election Headquarters

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News