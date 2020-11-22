Capitol Insider discusses California’s curfew and enforcement

Capitol Insider Ashely Zavala talks about the state’s curfew, which impacts about 94% of California residents, and its enforcement.
“State officials have only said they are relying on local governments to enforce this,” Zavala said.
