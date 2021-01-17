Constitutional law professor talks about President Trump’s trial could look like

Rory Little, a constitutional law professor, talked to Nikki Laurenzo about what President Donald Trump’s trial could look like when it happens and what he could do to protect himself.

“One thing the Constitution says clearly — I think — is you can not pardon yourself from an impeachment. You can pardon almost anything else except it says in cases of impeachment,” Little said. “I think that is not a viable possibility for the president probably not much he can do.”

Little said it appears President Trump may have made statements trying to walk back his earlier claims but aside from hiring lawyers there may not be many options.