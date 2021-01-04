Cox adds $1M to gubernatorial exploratory committee

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Inside California Politics) — Former California gubernatorial candidate John Cox has added $1 million to his exploratory committee, his latest move to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, according to sources familiar with the committee.

Cox ran for governor and lost against Newsom in 2018.

Cox announced his exploratory committee in September, and a large donation to a recall effort the following month. He has been a vocal critic of Newsom and his handling of closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story.