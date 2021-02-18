Cox personally contributes $1M toward his campaign for governor as recall effort nears 1.7M signatures

(KTXL) — Republican John Cox has contributed $1 million to his campaign for governor as the recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom nears its goal of 1.8 million signatures before the mid-March deadline.

In an email sent by his campaign Thursday, Cox’s team announced Newsom’s 2018 gubernatorial rival had made a second personal contribution to his run for governor. So far, John Cox for Governor has raised more than $2.5 million from over 2,000 donors.

“Schools remain closed, seniors have had a difficult time accessing needed vaccines, and now we have reports of Gavin Newsom giving no-bid contracts to big donors. I’m confident that Californians will qualify this recall,” Cox said in Thursday’s release.

Back in January, Cox told Inside California Politics host Nikki Laurenzo he was running for governor in both the 2022 elections and in a potential special election that is currently awaiting 1.5 million verified signatures.

The recall effort announced Wednesday it had gathered 1,689,000 signatures.

The secretary of state’s office still needs to validate the signatures. Those behind the campaign to recall Newsom said they want to collect 1.8 million signatures to account for an expected rejection rate of 25% during the verification process.