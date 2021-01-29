Cox says he’ll run against Newsom if recall effort gets required signatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — John Cox, the businessman who challenged Gavin Newsom in California’s 2018 gubernatorial race, says he’ll run again if the effort to recall the governor gets enough verified signatures.

Cox has been a vocal critic of Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, telling Nikki Laurenzo on Inside California Politics that the state’s vaccine rollout has been “unconscionable.”

“It’s just one of a series of instances of mismanagement,” Cox said. “And I’m just not sitting back and watching this. I’m going to actually do something about it.”

