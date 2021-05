(Inside California Politics) — Democratic strategist Gary South discusses the recall election and compares the 2020 recall election to 2003 recall on Governor Gray Davis.

South says the only reason Recall Governor Newsom gathered enough signatures was because of the 120 day extension granted by a judge.

“If they had to abide by the 160 day time frame that is in the law, this thing would not have come close to qualifying,” South said.