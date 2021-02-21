California legislators push to reopen schools starting mid-April

(KTXL) — The California Legislature released plans to resume in person schooling for mid-April.

Governor Gavin Newsom opposes the legislative school reopening plan.

The three key issues the legislator and the governor don’t agree on are timing, county case rates per 100,000 people required for reopening, and teacher vaccinations.

The governor says this plan does not align with Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and will slow down the process of reopening schools.

The Newsom administration will start setting aside 10% or 75,000 doses per week of the vaccine supply for teachers and staff starting March 1.

The legislative plan aligns with what teacher unions have been calling for across the state. Both houses are set to vote Monday.