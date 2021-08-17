Doug Ose recovering from heart attack, drops out of recall race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose said he is ending his campaign for governor in next month’s recall election as he recovers from a heart attack.

In a statement released Tuesday, Ose said he was hospitalized Sunday evening after a “sudden onset of concerning medical symptoms.”

While I’m told I should expect a full recovery, additional procedures and potentially surgery are required, and it has become clear that I must now focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing. Sometimes you have to do things that you don’t want to do. It is what is: my campaign for governor is over. Doug Ose

JUST IN: Recall replacement candidate Doug Ose announces his campaign for Governor is over.



He says he is recovering from a heart attack from the weekend. He says additional procedures, surgery may be needed.



Ose was supposed to participate in tonight’s @SacPressClub debate. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 17, 2021

Despite dropping out of the race, Ose urged Californians to vote to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom but did not endorse another candidate.

This is a developing story.