Elder: Republicans should focus solely on getting Newsom out of office

(KTXL) — Friday was the final day for candidates to file paperwork to be on September’s gubernatorial recall ballot in California.

Several prominent names have already announced their intention to run — businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner and former Republican Congressman Doug Ose. Talk radio personality Larry Elder also just recently announced he is running.

Elder sat down with Inside California Politics this week for a wide-ranging discussion, including why Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Republican challengers have to focus solely on getting the governor out of office.

“If all of us are smart and we turn our cannon fire toward Gavin Newsom, as you pointed out, none of this matters unless he gets recalled,” Elder said. “It takes 50% plus one for him to be recalled. If that doesn’t happen, it doesn’t matter how many votes I have. It doesn’t matter how many the rest of the people have. So we have to stay focused and not chew each other up and make sure that Gavin Newsom leaves.”

