Emerson college poll shows how Californians feel about recall election

Inside California Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An Inside California Politics Emerson college poll shows only 38% of respondents would vote to recall the governor, which is short of the majority required.

Although, 58% of respondents believe it is time for a change for the 2022 election.

“There’s a lot of voters who are on the fence on this issue, well right now it leans that they will vote against the recall, there’s so many undecided that it’s really a toss-up. And I expect see the democrats probably make some noise about it, to make sure they’re framing their agenda properly,” said Spencer Campbell, the director of Emerson Polling

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News