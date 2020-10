SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Some California lawmakers are reacting to President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, including a Republican assemblyman who was hospitalized with the virus in June.

"I would just hope everyone, again, would respond like they did with me and separate the politics out of it. I know it becomes much harder at the highest office in the land,” Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, said Friday.