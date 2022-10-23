(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Los Angeles Times columnist Erika D. Smith joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the ongoing LA city council scandal.

Council member Kevin de León has said he does not plan to resign after being caught on an audio recording with other Los Angeles leaders engaging in a racist and derogatory conversation.

Smith discusses that decision by De León, as well as the impact his presence is having on city business.

She also discusses the race for Los Angeles mayor and how this scandal may impact it.