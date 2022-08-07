(KTXL) — Max Gomberg, the former climate and conservation manager for the California State Water Resources Control Board, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his resignation from that board, and the criticism he has for both Gov. Gavin Newsom and his administration.

As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, Gomberg resigned his position earlier this summer after telling the Times the Newsom administration was not willing to take “bolder” climate action to combat the impacts of drought in California.

Gomberg discusses the reasons he left the California State Water Resources Control Board, the action he wanted Governor Newsom and the administration to take, and why he will still support Governor Newsom in November.