Former Gov. Schwarzenegger staffer discusses recall election takeaways

Gov. Gavin Newsom is keeping his job after surviving the second gubernatorial recall election in California’s history.

The election has been drastically different than the 2003 recall involving former Gov. Gray Davis, and we’ve learned a lot from it.

Rob Stutzman, the deputy chief of staff for communications to former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, joined Richard from New York to discuss the differences.

“Once Larry Elder emerged as a frontrunner that fit a caricature of what a Trump Republican is, everyone in California snapped into their lanes and basically the 2-to-1 Democrat majority turned out to vote and drove the result that we’re seeing,” Stutzman explained.

Stutzman shared his thoughts on what the major difference was between the two recall elections.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger was the major difference. … He enjoyed quite a bit of Democrat support,” Stutzman said. “Gavin Newsom is not anywhere near as unpopular as Gray Davis was at that time.”