FOX40’s ‘Inside California Politics’ expands statewide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “Inside California Politics” is going statewide.

FOX40 launched the weekly broadcast in March, examining the political, economic and social issues important to Californians across the state featuring in-depth interviews and original, unbiased reporting.

Starting Sunday, Sept. 13, the 30-minute program will now air on KTLA in Los Angeles, KRON in San Francisco, KSWB in San Diego, KGET in Bakersfield and KGPE in Fresno.

“Inside California Politics” will be hosted from Sacramento by FOX40 anchor Nikki Laurenzo and she will be joined in Los Angeles by KTLA anchor Frank Buckley. Each week, they will be joined by reporters from Nexstar’s Sacramento and Washington, D.C. bureaus. In addition to comprehensive interviews with political and business leaders throughout the state, the show will invite a team of journalists “Inside the Bullpen” to offer local analysis of the week’s most pressing political issues.

Viewers are invited to engage in the discussion each week by following the show on Twitter @CAinsider and by tweeting using #insideCApolitics.

“Inside California Politics” will continue to air every Sunday on FOX40 at 730 a.m. and 11 p.m.