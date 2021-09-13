GOP Central Valley Chapter discusses recall effort, Election Day security

Everything is on the line.

That’s the message California voters are hearing from both Democrats and Republicans as the last hours of this gubernatorial recall election tick away.

Last week FOX40 checked in with the new Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Sacramento County, Tracie Stafford, about what will be a pivotal vote in state history.

Vice Chairwoman of the GOP Central Valley Chapter, Corrin Rankin, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the latest recall election developments.

Rankin told FOX40 the Central Valley GOP will be working to make sure all Republicans feel comfortable going to the polls, and that all ballots are counted with integrity.

“You can’t change how people feel. If people feel that our election system is compromised or may need more oversight, then that’s what we’re here to do,” Rankin explained. “We just want to reassure them that we are there watching.”

Rankin also spoke to Sonseeahray about President Joe Biden’s visit to California.

“A lot of people on both sides of the aisle feel that President Biden should be in DC, concerned about our troops and our allies over in Afghanistan,” Rankin said. “This is something that Gavin Newsom has gotten himself into, and Gavin Newsom should be able to get himself out of it.