SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom officially signed a bill into law to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.

The facility in San Luis Obispo County was originally set to close in 2025, but amid concerns about the state’s power supplies, the governor backed the proposal to keep the facility open until 2030.

Opponents have argued keeping the plant open is too costly, but supporters point out that the facility is responsible for 9% of the state’s power supply.

In a statement, Newsom said he “appreciate(s) the legislature’s action to maintain energy reliability as the state accelerates the transition to clean energy.”

The signing comes amid triple-digit temperatures, calls for energy conservation from the state’s power grid operator and Spare the Air alerts.