SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s official: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced she is running for re-election in 2022.

In a tweet, she said:

While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy. But we don’t agonize-we organize. I am running for re-election to Congress to deliver For The People and defend Democracy. -NP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.