How to watch the upcoming California governor recall debate

SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Inside California Politics is hosting the Governor Recall Debate on Thursday, Aug. 19 in San Francisco.

Candidates have been invited to participate based on Nexstar Media Inc.’s debate qualifying criteria that was provided to campaigns. Confirmed candidates include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and assemblyman Kevin Kiley.

The debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social KTLA CW Los Angeles, CA KTLA.com @KTLA KRON MyNet San Francisco, CA KRONon.tv @KRON4News KSWB FOX San Diego, CA FOX5SanDiego.com @fox5sandiego KTXL FOX Sacramento, CA FOX40.com @FOX40 KGET NBC Bakersfield, CA KGET.com @KGETnews KSEE NBC Fresno, CA yourcentralvalley.com @KSEE24

California Governor Recall Debate – Television Broadcast and Live-Stream

KRON4 Studios live in San Francisco

Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PST

Moderators:

Frank Buckley, KTLA News Anchor @FrankBuckleyTV

Nikki Laurenzo, KTXL News Anchor @NikkiLaurenzo

The debate will be broadcast and streamed to 22.5 million Californians.

