How to watch the upcoming California governor recall debate

SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Inside California Politics is hosting the Governor Recall Debate on Thursday, Aug. 19 in San Francisco.
Candidates have been invited to participate based on Nexstar Media Inc.’s debate qualifying criteria that was provided to campaigns. Confirmed candidates include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and assemblyman Kevin Kiley.
The debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:
|Station
|Network
|Market
|Station Website
|Social
|KTLA
|CW
|Los Angeles, CA
|KTLA.com
|@KTLA
|KRON
|MyNet
|San Francisco, CA
|KRONon.tv
|@KRON4News
|KSWB
|FOX
|San Diego, CA
|FOX5SanDiego.com
|@fox5sandiego
|KTXL
|FOX
|Sacramento, CA
|FOX40.com
|@FOX40
|KGET
|NBC
|Bakersfield, CA
|KGET.com
|@KGETnews
|KSEE
|NBC
|Fresno, CA
|yourcentralvalley.com
|@KSEE24
California Governor Recall Debate – Television Broadcast and Live-Stream
KRON4 Studios live in San Francisco
Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PST
Moderators:
- Frank Buckley, KTLA News Anchor @FrankBuckleyTV
- Nikki Laurenzo, KTXL News Anchor @NikkiLaurenzo
The debate will be broadcast and streamed to 22.5 million Californians.
