(KTXL) — Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa told Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo “I want to serve” when asked about his possible interest in a second gubernatorial run in 2026.

“I’ve spent my life in service and I’m going to continue to serve. We’ll see in what permutation in 2024 and 2026 and beyond,” said Villaraigosa.

When asked to clarify, Villaraigosa said, “It’s not a no, but it’s not a yes either. What it is, it’s the truth. I aim to serve in this state and in our country because I believe in her.”

Villaraigosa currently serves as Governor Gavin Newsom’s Infrastructure Advisor, a role he also discussed during his interview with Inside California Politics as Governor Newsom aims to streamline infrastructure projects in California.

As for 2026, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis has already announced her candidacy for governor. Former California Controller Betty Yee confirmed to Laurenzo she intends to run for governor as well, though no formal announcement has been made.

As first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, and confirmed by Inside California Politics capitol reporter Eytan Wallace, California Attorney General Rob Bonta is also exploring a run for governor.

Antonio Villaraigosa ran for governor in 2018, coming in third in the June primary behind Republican businessman John Cox, and the eventual winner, then Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom.

Villaraigosa served two terms as mayor of Los Angeles and previously served in the California Assembly, including a stint as Assembly Speaker.