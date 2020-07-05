Inside California Politics – July 5

This week on Inside California Politics, Governor Gavin Newsom announces new restrictions in 19 counties following an increase in coronavirus cases. Jot Condie, the president and CEO of the California Restaurant Association discusses the impact those restrictions will have on the restaurant industry.

Plus, affirmative action will be on California ballots in November. But will that clash with federal law?

Then, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert joins us to discuss Joseph DeAngelo pleading guilty as the notorious Golden State Killer.