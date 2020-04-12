Inside California Politics – April 12

This week on Inside California Politics, a war of words between President Trump and the World Health Organization as the novel coronavirus continues to spread. Political consultants Ed Emerson and Tim Rosales join us to talk about the president’s response to the pandemic and what the 2020 presidential race looks like now that Bernie Sanders has ended his campaign, and State Superintendent Tony Thurmond joins us to discuss distance learning in the face of the pandemic and how to reach kids in disadvantaged communities.

Then, Rep. Josh Harder, D-Modesto, joins us to talk about his efforts to help students and the people in his district during this crisis.

Finally, in this week’s Perspective, retired priest Father James Murphy offers words of comfort during an Easter season unlike any other.