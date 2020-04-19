Inside California Politics – April 19

This week on Inside California Politics, Governor Gavin Newsom has laid out his framework for what it would take to reopen the state’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs joins us to talk about his SEED program and renewed calls for a universal basic income.

Then, Sacramento chef Patrick Mulvaney talks to us about the pandemic’s disastrous effect on the restaurant industry.

Finally, in this week’s Perspective, FOX40 Digital Producer Katelyn Stark and Chief Photographer Grant Hansen share a message of hope. We are Sacramento, we are strong and we will get through this.