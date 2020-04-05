Inside California Politics – April 5

Inside California Politics
Posted: / Updated:
This week on Inside California Politics, local, state and federal officials are bracing for the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. School districts across the state are preparing for the rest of the academic year, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon joins us to talk about the economic impact of the crisis and the status of AB5.

Then, former Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox tells us about his own coronavirus diagnosis and how he thinks Governor Gavin Newsom is doing.

Finally, Nikki breaks down social distancing lessons from "Seinfeld."

