Inside California Politics: Asm. Ash Kalra talks single-payer health care

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talked with Assembly Member Ash Kalra about Assembly Bill 1400 and Assembly Constitutional Amendment 11.

“If Californians want this, they should go to the ballot box and vote for it understanding what the tax is going to be… and the savings they are going to get,” Kalra said.

Kalra also said the “corporate bureaucracy” is crippling California.

“These insurance companies, hospital executives are living the high life off of our money,” Kalra explained.