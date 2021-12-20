Inside California Politics: Assembly Member Buffy Wicks talks priorities as new chair for housing committee

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talked with Assembly Member Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, about her priorities as she prepares to become the new chair of the California Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee.

“I’m going to approach this new perch as housing chair through a feminist lens,” Wicks said.

Wicks also said she is currently considering reintroducing legislation that would institute a statewide vaccine mandate.

“No matter what data we see, we know vaccines absolutely help,” Wicks said.