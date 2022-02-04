Inside California Politics: Assemblyman Kalra discusses death of AB 1400

This week Assembly Bill 1400, aimed at bringing single-payer health care to California, died in the Assembly.

The author, Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D – San Jose, decided against bringing the bill to the floor for a vote after failing to garner enough support.

Kalra’s decision caught the ire of both Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and the California Nurses Association.

Kalra joined Inside California Politics’ Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his decision not to bring AB 1400 to the Assembly floor.