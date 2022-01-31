Inside California Politics: Assemblyman Maienschein discusses AB 1663 following Britney Spears conservatorship battle

There is a new push at the State Capitol to change the law surrounding probate conservatorships.

Assemblymember Brian Maienschein, D – San Diego, is aiming to limit the misuse of these conservatorships through Assembly Bill 1663, which would make probate conservatorships a last resort in the courts and make them easier to end.

Although this is an issue made famous by pop star Britney Spears, advocates say many other Californians are trapped within this system.

Assemblymember Maienschein joined Inside California Politics’ Frank Buckley to discuss the importance of this legislation.

