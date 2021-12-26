Inside California Politics: Bullpen discusses 2022 California governor’s race

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with CalMatters’ politics reporter Laurel Rosenhall and KQED political correspondent Marisa Lagos about the impact of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall election and the GOP candidates’ chances in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

“The fact that the recall got on the ballot was a moment for Newsom and his administration to realize that you have got to practice what you preach,” Rosenhall said.

Lagos gave her thoughts on the potential problems candidate Kevin Faulconer and other GOP candidates could face.

“I don’t know that the landscape looks much different, it could be even more challenging,” she said.

Lagos also gave insight on how smash-and-grab thefts and organized crime in California are going to affect the race and how voters will view Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta’s response.

“I think this going to be one of the issues of 2022,” Lagos said.

And Rosenhall talked about the importance of the State Capitol and what makes that building a special place.