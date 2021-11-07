Inside California Politics: CA HHS Sec. Dr. Mark Ghaly on state school vaccination mandate

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly about the state’s school vaccination mandate and why it’s no guarantee it starts in time for next school year.

“If it happens early next year, we could see the California mandate kick in by July,” Ghaly said.

Ghaly also said that fully vaccinated people are far less at-risk at holiday gatherings this season.

“This is what you earn because we have such a great level of vaccination in our state,” Ghaly said.