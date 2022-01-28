Inside California Politics: CAGOP chair discusses Republican strategy heading into 2022 elections

Less than six weeks away from California’s candidate filing deadline no prominent Republican candidate has announced their intention to run for governor.

However, that is likely to soon change according to the chair of the California Republican Party Jessica Millan Patterson.

For more statewide political coverage, watch Inside California Politics every Sunday on FOX40 News.

Republicans are also expressing optimism surrounding their chances to flip Congressional seats in November.

Patterson joined Inside California Politics’ Nikki Laurenzo the Republican Party’s strategy heading into election season.