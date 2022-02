(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – President Joe Biden has chosen Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Jackson currently sits on Washington DC’s federal appellate court.

California Supreme Court associate justice Leondra Kruger was reportedly a finalist for the position.

Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson joined Inside California Politics’ Frank Buckley to discuss that decision by Pres. Biden.