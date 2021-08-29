Inside California Politics: Doug Ose discusses endorsement of Kevin Kiley for governor

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Nikki Laurenzo talks with former House Representative Doug Ose about his health, as well as his endorsement of Republican Kevin Kiley for California governor.

“There’s so many different characteristics that lead to successful governance,” Ose said. “I think Kevin possess the three most-important.”

